Married couple attempts suicide in Delhi, husband dies

New Delhi: According to the police, a married couple committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home in the Narela neighbourhood of northwest Delhi on Wednesday.

The husband, whose name is Anwar and who lives in Bengali Colony near Singhu Border, was pronounced dead by doctors, while his wife Arzina, who is 35, is getting treatment at the hospital.

A senior police officer revealed that on Wednesday, the couple attempted suicide by hanging themselves in their house in Bengali Colony.

"Anwar died on the spot while his wife was saved by their daughter and subsequently rushed to the Raja Harishchander Hospital in Narela, where she is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

According to preliminary inquiries, the couple had been engaging in heated exchange of words for the previous two to three days over domestic concerns.

The officer stated that there is currently no reason to suspect any kind of foul play in the situation.—Inputs from Agencies