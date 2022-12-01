Mangaluru blast: NIA launches investigation to find Kerala roots

Bengaluru (The Hawk): According to sources, the detectives looking into the Mangaluru cooker explosion case have shifted their attention to finding any linkages between the state of Kerala and the alleged terrorist Mohammad Shariq.

According to sources, the sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Cyber Crime Unit have already arrived in Kerala and have begun their search for Mohammad Shariq's connections.

The investigators have learned that Mohammad Shariq resided in the Keralan cities of Aluva, Munambam, and Kochi. The detectives have also acquired information suggesting that Mohammad Shariq is associated with a drug cartel.

The sources corroborated their search for a small group of kingpins who handled and controlled Mohammad Shariq. The organisation planned to commit terrorist acts in south Indian states, the sources added. The organisation engaged in drug trafficking and gold smuggling to finance its terrorist actions in the nation.

Investigative agents from the NIA are trying to determine if Kerala politics are behind this organisation. The Kerala district of Kasaragod, which is close to the border with Karnataka, would also be the site of the investigations.

On November 19, the Naguri neighbourhood of the seaside town saw the Mangaluru cooker blast incident. The Karnataka Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack shortly after it occurred.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has said that the terrorist suspect Sharik's conduct and actions were motivated by a worldwide terror network. On this front, the inquiry was moving forward to establish a foundation.

The matter had been turned over to the NIA by the Karnataka government for additional investigation.

