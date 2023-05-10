Man stabbed to death by minor in North Delhi

A minor in Timarpur, North Delhi, stabbed a guy to death.

New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death by a minor in North Delhi's Timarpur area following past altercation and sudden provocation, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kunal, a resident of Timarpur.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10 p.m, information was received at Timarpur police station regarding the stabbing of a person with a knife on Fateh Singh Road near CPWD office following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"Injured Kunal was taken to the trauma centre by PCR van but he was declared brought dead. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

During investigation, the juvenile, who had committed the crime, was apprehended. "The knife used in commission of crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused," the official added. IANS