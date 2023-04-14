Man stabbed in Delhi's Khajuri Khas, succumbs to injury

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, an official said on Friday.

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, an official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Varun, a resident of Sonia Vihar in Delhi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, around 5:20 p.m.

"A police control room call was received that a man had been stabbed near Khajuri Chowk following which, the Station House Officer of Khajuri Khas police station along with police team rushed to the spot," said a senior police official.

On spot, it was found that the injured had been taken to Pentagram Nursing Home, Bhajanpura.

"The injured was further referred to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where at 08:59 p.m., he died during treatment," said the official.

During initial enquiry, it was revealed that Varun, who works as a security guard, had come to Khajuri Chowk to buy fruits for his sister, who lives in Garhi Mendu.

"Karan, a resident of the area, was passing nearby on his Scooty when he saw Varun waving his hand by the road. Varun told him that someone had stabbed him with an ice pick," said the official.

"Karan, who works in a software company in Gurugram, took him to Pentagram Nursing Home, Bhajanpura and then to Trauma Centre as a good samaritan," said the official.

"Varun was stabbed three times with an ice pick in his abdomen. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the motive behind the crime," the official added. IANS