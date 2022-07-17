Man shot dead near Ramlila Ground in Delhi

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend near the Ramlila Ground in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek alias Chhanga (23), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was found lying in an injured condition around 2.00 a.m. by an Emergency Response Vehicle of the police during patrolling near Ramlila Ground in northwest Delhi.

"The injured man was immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital where he was declared brought dead with a gunshot injury in the chest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.





During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased Abhishek had gone to meet one of his friends near Ramleela Ground, Azadpur. "There they had some heated arguments over some issue and during this heated conversation, his friend got agitated and allegedly shot the deceased Abhishek on his chest," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Adarsh Nagar police station and began probing the matter.

"Witnesses are being examined. We have identified the assailant and raids are being conducted to nab him," the senior official added. —IANS



