Man kills wife, alleged boyfriend in Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man is accused of murdering his wife and their neighbour in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday after he suspected they were having an affair, an official said.

Imran, the accused, has been taken into custody.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., the police received a call about a stabbing, according to reports.

The injured Mangolpur Kalan resident, identified as 22-year-old Sanjeet (also known as Ranjeet), was taken to BSA Hospital by his family before police arrived.

"It was also learnt Sanjeet was stabbed by his neighbour, Imran. In the meantime, another call was received wherein the caller said that he had killed his wife and her boyfriend," said a senior police officer.

"Imran was present along with his unconscious wife. She was shifted to BSA Hospital where she was declared brought dead. It was revealed that the woman was allegedly strangled by her husband Imran with her dupatta," the police officer said.

Later, information came from BSA Hospital that Sanjeet had been pronounced dead there.

"Initial investigation has revealed that alleged Imran had killed both of them under suspicion that they were in a relationship. The accused has been detained," the official added.—Inputs from Agencies