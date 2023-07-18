Man kills parents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his father and mother in an inebriated condition in Byatarayanapura locality of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Canteen worker Bhaskar and central government retiree Shantha have been named as the victims.

Sharath, the accused, has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched for him.

Police say that Sharath struck his parents with an iron rod while he was in inebriated state, which caused them to die from excessive bleeding.

Sharath had mental health issues and often fought with his parents. The couple had lived in the city for 20 years; both were originally from Mangaluru.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, was revealed to them via phone call from their eldest son.

When his phone calls went unanswered, he asked the neighbours to check on his parents.

Nearby residents discovered the victims in a pool of blood.

South East DCP Lakshmi Prasad went to the scene, and inquiries are still underway.

More information about the case has yet to surface.—Inputs from Agencies