Man kills brother over property dispute in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A man was stabbed to death by his brother over property dispute in Ahmedabad city area of Gujarat. The city police have booked the accused for murder and attempt to murder.

According to the complaint lodged with the Navrangpura Police station, complainant Disha has stated, 'My husband Naresh Hemvani had a property dispute with his younger brother Sunil. Sunil wanted to sell out the property in which both families are living separately, my husband disagreed with the idea.'

She further stated on Friday afternoon, when Naresh was at home, Sunil rushed into his house and started fighting and in anger he stabbed her husband with the knife he was carrying in chest, stomach and shoulder. When she tried to intervene and stop Sunil, he stabbed her thrice in her hands, after which Sunil rushed back into house and even injured himself.

Complainant and her husband both were rushed to a private hospital, where her husband Naresh succumbed to the injuries. She is admitted for the treatment.

Navrangpura police have booked Sunil for murder and attempt to murder and the case is being investigated by Police Inspector A.A. Desai.

—IANS