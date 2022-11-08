Man impersonating a UP CM advisor defrauded an ex-soldier of Rs 79L

Lucknow (The Hawk): An individual acting as an advisor to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh defrauded a retired Army jawan of Rs 79 lakh.

He was given the opportunity to join the criminal in a business venture.

On the instruction of a court, the victim, Manoj Kumar Sharma, filed a FIR with the Gomti Nagar police.

According to Sharma's FIR, he wanted to try his hand at business after retiring in 2018 and contacted I.B. Singh, who identified himself as the chief minister's advisor.

S.K. Singh and Tej Bahadur Rai were later introduced to Sharma by Singh, who claimed that they were a judge and a director of a mining firm, respectively.

"The group is preparing to build a commercial project on property that Rai owns behind Awadh Shilpgram, according to Singh, but they must first pay the Housing Devolvement department Rs 79 lakh (NOC). He offered to make me a 40% partner if I agreed to pay the specified sum. I thought Singh had given him Rs. 79 lakh "said he.

However, when no project was started during the following two years, Sharma requested repayment; they rebuffed him.

Additional East Zone DCP Syed Ali Abbas stated that a FIR had been filed and that the case's investigations had begun.

(Inputs from Agencies)