New Delhi (The Hawk): On Thursday, a 22-year-old male was fatally stabbed in the Badarpur neighbourhood of south Delhi, according to police.

According to the police, information on Sachin, a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband, who was admitted by his friend Aakash after suffering a stab wound, was obtained from Safdarjung hospital.

"Throughout the medical care, Sachin passed away from his wounds. When a police team arrived at the hospital, Akash informed them that they had celebrated Mukul's birthday at his home with their boyhood friend Mukul, who also lived in Molarband "According to a top police official.

"Around 8 o'clock, Sachin left the house. A half-hour later, a neighbourhood child alerted the adults that Sachin was lying close to the house. Aakash and Mukul then drove Sachin to the adjacent Bajarang Hospital. The injured person was afterwards sent to Safdarjung hospital, where he later passed away from his wounds "the representative added.

At the Badarpur police station, a case was filed under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was launched.

According to police, more investigation is ongoing. "Four accused, named as Badal, Jatin, Mahipal, and a 17-year-old, were captured from their hideouts within hours," they added.

