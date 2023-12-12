    Menu
    Mamata to meet Modi on December 20 over release of financial dues

    Pankaj Sharma
    December12/ 2023
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeks urgent meeting with PM Modi to address crucial financial dues and development issues for the state's welfare.

    Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi

    Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday.
    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said.

    “The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20," the official told PTI.

    Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act.

    —PTI

