Major General Rajpurohit Flags Off The First Run Of Agniveer Recruitment Rally On Day Two

Kotdwara (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 4948 candidates appeared at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar on 20 Aug 2022. In the second day of Agniveer recruitment rally a total of 5943 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day two, out of which total footfall was 4948 from four tehsils of chamoli district and 3 tehsils of uttarkashi district. The rain and bad weather did not reduce the enthusiasm of the candidates. However, during this , the rain since last night on Friday night caused a lot of difficulties for the candidates who arrived from far flung areas. Even after this, young candidates reached the wet ground with full enthusiasm to join the recruitment process.

ADG Recruitment of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Major General N S Rajpurohit visited the Army Recruitment Rally in Kotdwar for 7 districts under ARO Lansdowne. Major General Rajpurohit flagged off the first run of the Day and reviewed arrangements for the rally. Major General said more than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these 63360 candidates are registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

In addition maximum measures have been taken to conduct the rally in case of rain. Buses were also arranged at the exit point of the rally site by Civil Administration for ease of transportation and movement of the candidates appearing for the rally in view of rains. On the third day of the recruitment rally, on Sunday, the candidates from six tehsil (Bhatwari, Barkot, Purola, Mori, dhontri and Joshiyada) of Uttarkashi district and two tehsils (Ukhimath and Basukedar ) of Rudraprayag districts will appeared.