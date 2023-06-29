Major change in India's image abroad, focus now on agreements on space, investment, says Nadda

    Menu
    Jaipur: On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda claimed that there has been an important change in the international perception of India, with a greater emphasis being placed on space, investment, and technological partnerships.

    At a rally in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, he made the point that no one ever mentions Pakistan anymore when discussing India.

    Nadda stated, "Before 2014, whenever international leaders discussed about India, they would say 'India and Pakistan.'" However, since Narendra Modi became prime minister, no one makes the connection between the two countries.—Inputs from Agencies

