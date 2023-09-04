    Menu
    Maharashtra: Moving car catches fire in Thane, all 7 occupants pulled out safely

    Pankaj Sharma
    September4/ 2023
    Thane (Maharashtra): A moving car caught fire on the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharahtra's Thane, an official said on Monday.
    The incident took place on Sunday late at night, the official added. 

    There were seven occupants — women, two women, and three children — in the car when it caught fire, an official in the Thane Municipal Corporation informed, adding that they were pulled out safely.

    The car was heading to Thane from Panvel.
    As soon as they received word of the incident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

    However, the cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained as yet.
    Further details are awaited.

    —ANI

