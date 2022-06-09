Maharashtra BJP Leader Asks CM Yogi To Include Marathi As Optional Language For Students In UP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to include Marathi as an optional language for students of Secondary and Higher Secondary in the state.

"As you know since last 50 years, I am staying in Maharashtra and maintaining relationship in Uttar Pradesh especially in Poorvanchal. During this tenure of 50 years I found that a big chunk of students who clears their Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations, they get migrated to Maharashtra for getting appropriate jobs," Singh said in his letter to Chief Minister Yogi.

Singh further wrote that during the tenure of 50 years, he noticed that when the students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems due to no knowledge of Marathi language. Not only this but there are many vacancies of State Government or corporations that require knowledge of Marathi language.

"In my view, if Marathi is made optional language in Secondary and Higher Secondary in school then that may help students in getting better jobs in Maharashtra. In view of the above, I request you to include Marathi as an optional language for students of Secondary and Higher Secondary in Uttar Pradesh," urged the BJP leader. —ANI