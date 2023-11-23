Mahadev betting app case registered in Mumbai transferred to crime branch

Mahadev App Scam Unfolds: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over ₹15,000 Crore Fraud Case Linked to Cyber Gambling & Bribery Allegations.

Mumbai: An FIR registered here pertaining to alleged illegal gambling and cyber fraud worth Rs 15,000 crore linked to Mahadev betting app has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation, an official said on Thursday.

Considering the scope of probe into the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has transferred it to the crime branch, he said.





The FIR was registered earlier this month at Matunga police station in Mumbai against 32 people, including the 'promoter' of the app Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni and others for allegedly committing the fraud since 2019, police earlier said.





As per the FIR, the accused have defrauded people of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently claimed a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.





Later, the BJP released a video of Shubham Soni saying he was the owner of the app and had the “proof” of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The chief minister has rejected the claim.





On November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on ED’s request.





The action of banning the 22 illegal betting platforms follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.





The Chhattisgarh police have registered at least 75 FIRs in connection with the app and the ED has also conducted a probe into the case, the official said.

—PTI