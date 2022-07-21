Lucknow Zoo Loses Chimpanzee Jason

Lucknow: The Lucknow zoo has lost Jason, a chimpanzee that was one of its most popular inmates. A pall of gloom descended on the zoo after Jason's death.

Officials and employees bid farewell to Jason by offering flowers and garlands on the carcass. Female chimpanzee, Nikita, also looked sad on the death of her partner.

Jason was 35 and was brought to Lucknow in 2007 as part of an animal exchange programme with Mysore zoo.

A female giraffe, Khushi, a male zebra and a pair of saras cranes were sent from Lucknow to Mysore in return. On Tuesday, the keepers found that Jason inactive and was not taking food. The chimpanzee was checked by veterinarians who found it unwell and informed the zoo director. The veterinarians contacted the specialists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for advice.

A letter was sent to call experts to provide treatment, monitoring and intensive care to Jason. However, the chimpanzee fell unconscious in its enclosure later at night

It was shifted to the veterinary hospital of Lucknow Zoo where it died. The organs have been sent to IVRI for detailed investigation. —IANS