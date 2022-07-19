Lucknow University Bans Protests On Campus Ahead Of NAAC Visit

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) administration has banned all protests, 'dharnas' and processions inside the university's premises.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi has issued a circular, saying that since district administration has imposed section 144, no gathering inside the university premises would be permitted.

The move has been initiated due to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team's likely visit to the main LU campus from July 21 to 23. "Students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry firearms. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider inside the university premises and students should stay in their respective department/study room or library," said an order issued by the proctor.

The university official said, "As the inspection by NAAC team will be done from July 21 to 23 in the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and Dean of various faculties will be allowed entry in the campus."

Vehicle passes, for academic session 2022-2023, issued by registrar office for teachers, officers, employees, will remain suspended during this period, he added.

"All students should come to the university with their identity card or acknowledgment of their fee receipt and produce it on demand by LU authorities," he said. —IANS