Lone tusker in Karnataka to get its partner

Bengaluru : Karnataka Forest Department authorities have decided to put an end to the lonely life of 55-year-old tusker, Gajendra. The authorities will now transport Durgaparameshwari, a 53-year-old female elephant to accompany Gajendra.

Gajendra is living alone in the K. Gudi Forest Range which comes under BR Tiger Reserve and Wild Life Sanctuary. Durgaparameshwari is presently lodged in the Balle elephant camp in Nagarahole National Sanctuary in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district. Durgaparameshwari was captured in 1972 by forest officials along with three other elephants. Initially Durgaparameshweari was stationed at K. Gudi Forest Range, however, she did not return after taking part in the Mysuru Dasara festival.

Gajendra has been kept in isolation for its act in 2015. Known as Dasara elephant, Gajendra in a fit of rage had pierced its ivory into the abdomen of another elephant, Srirama. Not able to recover from the wound, 61-year-old Srirama elephant died.

Gajendra had also hit its mahout, Ganapathy (50), who succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Later Gajendra was isolated by authorities and subjected to training.

Forest officials said that after the Dasara incident, Gajendra, again barged into local tribal residential areas by breaking the chains. The forest department officials had to tame the elephant by carrying out an all-out operation.

However, Gajendra is fully tamed today and has sobered down. In fact authorities had decked up Gajendra during Dasara festival in K. Gudi and paraded him in the procession.

The authorities have confirmed that they are in the final process of bringing Durgaparameshwari to K. Gudi to pair with reformed Gajendra. The official communication has been sent to the Forest Department and as soon as the green signal comes from the headquarters, Gajendra and Durgaparameshwari elephants are going to be together, the officials said. --- IANS