Locals sheltered Poonch assault terrorists; Pak drones brought guns and explosives: JK DGP

Rajauri: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed that the terror plot in last week's Poonch ambush has been uncovered and six locals have been arrested for sheltering the terrorists before they carried out the attack on an army vehicle using explosives and weapons that came from Pakistan through drones.

Dilbag Singh, the director general of the police force, has stated that three to five terrorists were responsible for the April 20 attack that resulted in the deaths of five troops. They sent out scouts in advance to study the landscape and choose the best place to launch their assault.

He claimed that so far more than 200 people have been questioned in connection with the incident, and that an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorists responsible.—Inputsfrom Agencies