Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Wife of ex-administrator imprisoned for plot against accused seer

Chitradurga, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, Sowbhagya Basavarajan, the wife of the former Murugha Mutt administrator, has been taken into prison by the Karnataka Police, who are looking into the conspiracy case against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru who is suspected of rape.

After filing a case of conspiracy against her, Basavarajan, the wife of S.K. Basavarajan, vanished. She was apprehended by the Chitradurga rural police after they located her in Davanagere.

She was detained in a federal institution after being arrested late on Thursday night, according to police officials. Police stated that she would be interrogated and taken into custody later on Friday.

On November 9, the mutt's administrator, Basavaprabhu Swamiji, filed a complaint alleging conspiracy against Sowbhagya Basavarajan and others. The Chitradurga court recently denied her request for bail. In connection with the case, the police had also detained her husband Basavarajan, who had earlier been a close friend of the seer accused of rape.

In order to generate money, the accused, according to Basavaprabhu Swamiji, planned to frame the seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in POCSO and atrocities cases.

The mother of the victim, a young girl, was previously detained by Karnataka Police in connection with the second POCSO case brought against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The mother had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu after being released on bail asking for justice or approval for a mercy killing.

Sowbhagya Basavarajan is charged with orchestrating a plot to fix the arrested seer using the victims' families. Before filing the complaint, Sowbhagya Basavarajan and her husband provided sanctuary to the victims in the first case.

According to the in-charge seer's accusation, the accused conspired to discredit Shivamurthy Murugha in order to profit from it. According to the 14-minute audio clip in this instance, the victim girls were allegedly instructed to file a complaint against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

According to the complaint, this was a carefully thought out conspiracy against the seer that was carried out on the orders of powerful individuals. The police have declared that the first POCSO case substantiated the allegations against the rape-accused seer.

