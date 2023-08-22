Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Praises Saiyami Kher For Her Bowling Skills

Mumbai: For Saiyami Kher, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has always remained her inspiration and now the ‘Ghoomer’ actor has shared a video with the master blaster in which she can be seen impressing him with her bowling talent.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption along with the video, “What’s the one dream you had as a child that you never thought could never come true? Mine was that someday, I would get to meet @sachintendulkar my hero, my inspiration, my teacher. I have loved and learnt this game watching him play. I’ve bunked college to watch him play. I’ve had the loudest “Sachinnn Sachhhin” chant in the North Stand. So, I can’t seem to explain what this means to me.”

She added how the great cricketer motivated her in life to never give up and work hard to achieve the target. “His 136 at Chennai, the Sharjah Storm, 241 at Sydney, 98 vs Pakistan, the list is endless. He gave me joy, he taught me how to fight, he taught me passion, how to never give up, how to work hard, and how to stay grounded. Unknowingly, he taught me how to live.”

“When I began acting, my friends ragged me and said, “Ja ja, acting kar. Someday Sachin will watch your film.” And that became my goal. To work hard and hope that someday the Master will watch my work. And then, it happened, the God of Cricket saw a film in which I play a cricketer. The God of Cricket asked me to show him how I bowled the Ghoo-mer,” she shared. Earlier, Sachin shared his views about the film in a video that he posted on his social media handle. He wrote in the caption, "Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @bachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @saiyami looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @angadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @azmishabana18 ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film." Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, ‘Ghoomer’ stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.—ANI