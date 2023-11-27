Killer leopard in UP finally trapped

Uttar Pradesh Forest Department Traps Man-Eater Leopard Responsible for Fatal Attacks: Successful Capture After Four Months of Intensive Efforts

Bahraich: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department successfully trapped a man-eater leopard that had killed five people and injured two children in separate attacks in the Bahraich forest division since August 5 this year



Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bahraich, Akash Deep Badhawan, said that after four months of efforts, the leopard was trapped in a cage on Saturday night in Loniyanpurwa village situated at the border Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and Nanpara range of the Bahraich forest division.



Badhawan said the forest employees have been attempting to capture the leopard for the last four months.



Elephants from KWS were also combing the area and cages were installed at different places to trap the leopard.



He said a veterinary expert from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Daya Shankar examined the leopard.



As per the medical report, the leopard is a healthy male aged about 10 to 12 months.



The leopard will be shifted to the Zoological Garden in Lucknow or somewhere else as per the directions of the concerned authorities.



However, all the other necessary formalities and arrangements are being made to shift the leopard, according to forest officials.

—IANS