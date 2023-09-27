Khalistan-gangster nexus: NIA raids locations in six states

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was conducting search operations at more than 51 locations belonging to the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs across the nation in Khalistan-gangster nexus case.



The searches were carried out at 13 locations in Rajasthan, 30 locations in Punjab, 10 in Haryana and two in Delhi, and in UP also.



The locations are linked to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla and their associates. Of these three, Bishnoi is in a jail in Rajasthan and Arsh Dalla is living abroad reportedly in Canada.



"The raids are at locations in six states in connection with the three cases related to gangsters-terrorist connection," said an NIA official who didn't wish to be named.



"The search operation is underway at locations belonging to suspects associated with Khalistani terrorists, supporters, and related banned organisations," a source said.



The raids started early Wednesday morning and are currently going on.



As of now the NIA has not officially commented on the matter.



Further details are awaited.

—IANS