Kerala: PFI inmate's relative charged of smuggling sim in Quaran

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): In order to smuggle in a SIM card concealed in the Quran, the relatives of a PFI activist who is currently being held in the maximum security Viyuur jail in the Thrissur district have been charged by the Kerala police.

According to the police, the event happened on October 31 when T.N. Sainuddin's father, Sainuddin's wife, and his son arrived to meet him. Sainuddin was arrested by the Police when the swoop down on PFI leaders started after it was banned last month.

A SIM card was discovered by the authorities after a thorough investigation under the binding of the Quran.

The three have been charged by the local police, who did so after receiving a complaint from the jail's administrator. A thorough investigation has since started.

Sainuddin comes from the hilly area of Idukki, and the police investigation team is now looking for the sim card and its owner.

The NIA has also acknowledged the situation in the interim.

(Inputs from Agencies)