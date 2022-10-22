Kerala: 23-yr-old woman found dead in house, throat slit

Thiruvananthapuram: In a case of a suspected murder, a 23-year-old woman’s throat was allegedly slit while she was alone at her house in Kannur, the hometown of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday.

A person suspected to be behind the murder was wearing a mask over his head and was allegedly spotted in the locality, said, locals.

The incident came to light when the family members of the woman identified as Vishnu Priya had returned from attending a funeral nearby their house. They were shocked to find Vishnu, who works at a local medical laboratory, lying in a pool of blood.

The police were alerted and have launched a probe into the matter.

—IANS