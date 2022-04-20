Kerala records 14,672 new coronavirus cases, 227 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala recorded 14,672 fresh COVID-19 infections, 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

A positivity rate of 14.27 per cent was recorded during the 24-hour period.



At present, Kerala has 1,60,653 active coronavirus cases. The cumulative recoveries reached 24,62,071 while the death toll mounted to 9,946.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.

The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths. (ANI)