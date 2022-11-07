Kerala BJP accused the Chief Minister of spending millions on legal bills to defend corruption

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come under fire from Kerala BJP President K. Surendran for "recklessly" spending thousands of rupees on legal bills to defend his and the Left government's corruption.

"Vijayan is foolishly spending money on legal bills to defend his and his government's wrongdoings, while Kerala is living on handouts, the treasury is nearly empty, and it is difficult to pay monthly salaries and pension," said Surendran.

According to the Kerala BJP President, the Chief Minister has hired legal professionals and is paying Rs 50 lakh in fees to advocate Nariman and Rs 15.5 lakh to Kapil Sibal for representing him in his battle against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is blocking the state government's progress wherever it has been found to be corrupt.

People have realised that the governor is correct in highlighting the actions of this government one by one in light of all that has been happening in the state, according to Surendran.

According to Surendran, the state BJP will now seek the populace to explain the many shady dealings carried out by the Pinarayi Vijayan administration. There will also be a number of demonstrations in the open.

(Inputs from Agencies)