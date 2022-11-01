Kerala arrests the mother and uncle of the lady who poisoned her lover

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): The mother and uncle of the 22-year-old lady who poisoned her lover on October 14 have been detained by the Crime Branch Police, who are looking into the case.

Both of them are accused of destroying evidence.

Greeshma made an attempt at suicide on Monday, right before she was to be taken for evidence collection, while she was still in police custody. She consumed disinfectant.

She is reportedly in stable condition while she recovers at the Medical College hospital in this city.

On Monday night, a local magistrate showed up at her hospital bed, and her arrest was noted.

The Nedumangadu police in the capital city's outskirts filed a new case against Greeshma for trying to commit suicide on Tuesday.

Later in the day, her mother and uncle will be brought before the local court.

On Sunday, the woman admitted to poisoning her partner Sharon Raj on October 14 by combining a poisonous substance with an ayurvedic drug. At the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the guy passed away on October 25.

His family claimed that Greeshma poisoned their son to death, although she and her relatives refuted this.

Additionally, Raj's family claimed that the Parasala police, who conducted the initial inquiry, did not handle the issue with professionalism.

On Monday, his father told the media that Greeshma and her mother had murdered his son.

According to the police, Greeshma may have become engaged to someone else and desired to get rid of Raj. Her WhatsApp conversations suggest that she also dealt with certain astrological concerns. She thought that after the passing of her first spouse, she would find serenity in her second marriage.

Raj's relatives claim that he wished to demonstrate the falsity of this astrological forecast. They claimed he had tattooed "sindoor" on Greeshma's forehead after they were married at the Vettukadu church.

In spite of their efforts to persuade the authorities that the murder was premeditated, Raj's family claimed that the Parasala Police were trying to deflect the investigation.

(Inputs from Agencies)