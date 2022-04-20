Kejriwal blames Amarinder, Majithia for Punjab not being drugs free

Chandigarh: Punjab would have been free from drugs and narcotics if former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had not sought protection for present Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs scandal, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.





"Instead protecting Punjab from drugs and narcotics, Amarinder preferred to save his own nephew Majithia from the dragnet of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has own party was vociferously demanding," Kejriwal said, addressing a series of political rallies in Hoshairpur district on Monday,









"I have learnt that Captain (Amarinder) went out of his way to protect Majithia from CBI probe by requesting Sonia Gandhi, who was UPA Chairperson at that time, not to act against his nephew," he alleged, adding that this prevented the government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from arresting Majithia.





"This would have saved Punjab from the spread of drugs and narcotics," Kejriwal said.





The Delhi Chief Minister, accusing the Congress and ruling Shiromani Akali Dal leadership of colluding against his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that the Akali government of Punjab recently withdrew all corruption cases against Amarinder "to return the favour which Captain did to Akalis when UPA government was in power".





Accusing Amarinder of corruption, he cited the Swiss Bank account links of the Congress leader and his family members.





"I have revealed the Swiss Bank account numbers of Praneet Kaur and Raninder Singh (wife and son of Amarinder) so many times in public rallies recently. But till date, Amarinder has not contradicted even once that I was telling a lie. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indeed sincere in bringing black money, he would have immediately acted against Amarinder and brought back the huge black money he stashed in Swiss Bank accounts," Kejriwal said.





The AAP is posing a challenge to Punjab's ruling Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata party alliance, which has been in power in the state since 2007, and the Congress.





Elections to the 117-seat Punjab assembly will be held early next year. —IANS