Kejriwal backs Kapil Sibal's new Insaaf platform

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people, especially lawyers, to sign on with Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly formed platform 'Insaaf' to combat injustice.

A great plan, as he put it.

Sibal, a prominent lawyer and independent member of the Rajya Sabha, stated on Saturday that he would be starting a new platform named "Insaaf" to combat "injustice" in the country, and he asked for the backing of chief ministers and other members of the Opposition.—Inputs from Agencies