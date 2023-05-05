Kedarnath Yatra Resumes As Weather Improves

Rudraprayag : After two weeks of rainfall and snowfall, Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarkhand, which was halted due to inclement weather resumed on Thursday.

Following continuous snowfall and bad weather, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath had got suspended on Wednesday.

"Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till tomorrow May 3. The decision regarding registration will be taken keeping in view the weather conditions," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.

On Monday, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next two to three days.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham. The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of India's most popular Hindu pilgrimages. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

—ANI