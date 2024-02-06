Karnataka: 4 arrested for harrassing couple at Mangaluru's Panambur beach

Four Arrested in Panambur Beach Harassment Incident: A couple faced harassment by a group of youths at Panambur beach, leading to arrests

Mangaluru: Four people have been arrested for allegedly harrasing a couple at Panambur beach in Mangaluru, police said.

The four individuals have been identified as Prashant (38), Umesh (23), Sudhir (26) and Kirtan (20).

According to police, the incident pertains to February 4 when a 28-year-old woman filed a compaint in the matter.

"In the complaint, the woman said that she was working in Bengaluru and was on her way to Malpe for some work. Enroute, she met her friend who had won a literary award recently and after wishing him success the duo arrived at the Panambur beach," said police.

"When the duo were at the beach, a few youths intercepted them and allegedly scolded them for being together. Some even recorded a video of the incident," said police.

Immediately, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by taking the youths into custody.

The woman urged the police to ensure that her privacy was not affected and demanded legal action against the suspects.

Based on the woman's complaint, police have booked a case under IPC Sections 143, 341, 504 and 149 against the group of youths.

Police said that additional police personnel have been deployed at Panambur beach, Tannirbavi beach and tree park area to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

—ANI