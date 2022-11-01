Karnataka youth sentenced to five years for celebrating Pulwama suicide bombing

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Monday, a special court here sentenced an engineering student to five years in prison and a punishment of Rs 10,000 for celebrating the suicide bombing of an Indian paramilitary convoy in Pulwama in 2019.

Faiz Rasheed, a third-semester Electronics and Communication major at a prestigious college in Bengaluru, expressed support for the horrific suicide bomber assault and made statements on social media that called into question India's national sovereignty.

Likewise, he aimed for his words to drive a wedge between different groups of people. Banaswadi police in Bengaluru lodged a FIR against him after his remarks sparked public uproar.

The CCB Special Unit has taken up the probe after he was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The suspect's phone was confiscated and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after his arrest. Special NIA Court was given the charges.

He had been detained in judicial custody ever since his arrest.

On February 14, 2019, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber assaulted a convoy of vehicles transporting Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, killing forty people.

