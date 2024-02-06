Karnataka High Court asks CM Siddaramaiah to appear physically in case on March 6

The Karnataka High Court dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's petition to quash criminal prosecution over a protest demanding KS Eshwarappa's resignation. Fine imposed, court appearance ordered for key leaders.

Bengaluru: The Justice Krishna Dixit bench of High Court Karnataka has dismissed a petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others seeking to quash criminal prosecution registered for allegedly illegally marching towards the official residence of then CM Basavaraj Bommai, demanding the resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa.

The Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court.

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on March 6th, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on March 7th, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on March 11th, and Heavy Industries Minister MB Patil on March 15th

"What happens if representatives don't follow the rule and block the roads when city life is already torture? Representatives need to follow the rule first," the HC observed.

Siddaramaiah's advocacy petition has been rejected by the high court

Congress leaders, including the present CM, participated in a protest in April 2022, demanding KS Eshwarappa's arrest in an alleged connection with the contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

Eshwarappa had tendered his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He was the Deputy Chief Minister of the State in the previous BJP government.

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on April 12, 2022.

—ANI

