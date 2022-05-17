Karnataka CM calls upon young doctors to serve people

Bommai attended the convocation ceremony of Sri Adichunchanagiri Medical College here on Monday.

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged young doctors to dedicate their service to the people of the country. Bommai attended the convocation ceremony of Sri Adichunchanagiri Medical College here on Monday. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Learning is a continuous process. In real life, one has to face examination first followed by learning. The medical profession gives the power to heal others' pain.

The medical profession is a noble profession, a Godly profession. You have been chosen by God to serve humanity. The doctor should have Godly compassion, kindness to serve."

Referring to the connection between spirituality and governance since ancient times, Bommai said, "It is possible to make the state prosperous with spiritual and native knowledge. It is the objective of the State government to serve the weaker sections. I have a good team of Ministers to deliver on development works in the state. Health and education sectors have been accorded top priority. About 7,000 new classrooms are being built and 100 primary health centres are being upgraded."

He expressed happiness that the event was being held on Buddha Jayanti Day and said Buddha discarded worldly pleasures to seek knowledge and it is most appropriate that the convocation was being held on this auspicious day. Referring to conferring Doctorate degree to Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalananda Swamiji by Rajiv Gandhi University, Bommai said, "it is most appropriate as he is a unique Guru in science and spirituality. The Seer has expressed his desire to build Science Museum here and the State government will extend complete cooperation including the monetary grants to make it a reality."—ANI