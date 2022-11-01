K'taka state formation day: 20 arrested for hoisting separate flag

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the state of Karnataka observed the Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day), and protests were heard.

While attempting to hoist a separate flag calling for statehood for the Kalyan-Karnataka region, formerly known as the Hyderabad-Karnataka territory, Karnataka Police detained 20 individuals in Kalaburagi city.

The protesters urged that the state governments should stop treating the Kalyan-Karnataka region if they were stepmothers and instead stop neglecting it.

The Kalyan Karnataka Separate State Agitation Committee organised the protest, which was led by the committee's president, S. Patil. The people of the region, which includes the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballary, and Vijaynagar, have long called for the creation of a separate state.

When the protesters attempted to hoist the Kalyan Karnataka flag at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Circle in Kalaburagi while carrying placards calling for the creation of a separate state, the police detained them.

The city and other areas of the area are under intense surveillance. The Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) was created by the Karnataka government, and the region was also granted a special status under Article 371(J) of the constitution.

However, the protesters assert that nothing has changed in the area and that only the establishment of an independent state will bring about growth. Additionally, they believed that southern Karnataka politicians control the situation and that the region has been purposefully ignored.

Additionally, they claimed that Article 371 has not been implemented by the state (J). The most economically and socially backward districts in the state are those in the Kalyan Karnataka area.

(Inputs from Agencies)