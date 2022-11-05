K'taka road accident kills 7 women

Bidar, Karnataka (The Hawk): On Saturday, a traffic accident in Karnataka's Bidar district claimed the lives of at least seven women and injured 11.

A automobile transporting the victims was involved in a collision with a truck in the village of Bemalkheda.

Parvathi (age 40), Prabhavathi (age 36), Gundamma (age 60), Yadamma (age 40), Jaggamma (age 34), Easwaramma (age 55), and Rukmini Bai (age 55) were the victims (60).

Seven females were killed altogether; six were found dead at the scene and one died of her wounds later.

According to the police, four of the eleven injured victims, including the drivers of the two vehicles, are in critical condition.

(Inputs from Agencies)