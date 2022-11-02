K'taka man reports wife beating to PM's office

Bengaluru (The Hawk): A man from Karnataka appealed to the PMO, asking for assistance and protection from his wife who "frequently beats him." The man also claimed that his wife was endangering his life.

Through social media, Bengaluru resident Yadunandan Acharya communicated his complaints to the PMO. Additionally, he included in his tweet the usernames of Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, and Pratap Reddy, the Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police.

Can somebody assist me? Or did someone assist me when this occurred? No, I'm a dude, so no!

I was knifed by my wife; is this the naari shakti you extol? Can I file a complaint of domestic abuse against her for this? No!

He said that his wife had stabbed him, causing blood to come from his hand.

In response to his tweet, Pratap Reddy, the commissioner of the Bengaluru Police, requested that he come to the station to file a complaint and seek legal counsel.

Yadunandan Acharya has garnered support from all social groups and called attention to the problem of harassed husbands.

(Inputs from Agencies)