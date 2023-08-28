K'taka man arrested for poisoning his parents to death

Karnataka: Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a man in Hassan district for poisoning his parents to death.



The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Bisilahalli in Arkalgud taluk, while the victims were his father Nanjundappa (55) and mother Uma (48).



According to the police, Manjunath had poisoned his parents' food with pesticide on August 15.



The couple fell ill after consuming the food and were hospitalised. They returned home a few days later.



But on August 23, Nanjundappa and Uma suddenly passed away.



According to sources, traces of pesticide can remain for weeks in the intestine and death may occur at a later date.



Police probe has revealed that Manjunath, the second son of the couple, had an affair with a widow and misused money.



His mother opposed and condemned him in connection with both the issues and had also demanded him to repay the money he had taken from her.



The police further said that without informing the authorities, Manjunath also tried to cremate his dead parents.



But the couple's other son informed the police about the sudden death of his parents, following which the bodies were sent for post-mortem.



The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was unnatural.



Upon interrogation by the police, Manjunath confessed to the crime after which he was arrested.

