K'taka church money stolen, Infant Jesus statue vandalised

Mysuru, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, on Wednesday, a church in Periyapatna town, Karnataka's Mysuru district, had its offering box robbed and a statue of the child Jesus damaged.

The accident took place on Tuesday at the Saint Meriyamma Church on Gonikoppal Road, according to the police. The infant Jesus idol that was installed for the Christmas festival celebration was vandalised by the miscreants after they forced their way inside the church.

After morning prayers, the church was closed when the tragedy occurred. The thieves stole money from the offering box in addition to breaking the door.

The Periyapatna police station had received a complaint about this from Father John Paul. The police arrived quickly and performed an inspection.

More research was being done.

