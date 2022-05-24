Juvenile Asked To Work At Cow Shelter As Punishment

Moradabad: In a unique punishment, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has ordered a 15-year-old boy to do 15 days of community service at a cow shelter. He will have to clean a public place for another 15 days.

The boy was found guilty of sharing an 'objectionable' post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a month ago.

Divulging details of the case, advocate Atul Singh, additional government counsel, said, "The accused had shared a morphed picture of the chief minister with an inflammatory message on social media. An FIR was registered by sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar at Sahaswan police station earlier this month against the boy under section 505 (public mischief) of the IPC along with section 67 of the IT Act. He was later sent to a juvenile home."

Considering his age and that it was his first offence, JJB members gave him an opportunity to 'serve the community'. JJB president Aanchal Adhana along with members Pramila Gupta and Arvind Kumar Gupta, delivered the judgment on Monday. The JJB additionally slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the teenager under the IT Act, Singh added. —IANS