Joshimath Land Subsidence: Basic Facilities At Relief Camps Being Inspected: DM Himanshu Khurana

Joshimath: With land subsidence continuing at Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, the district administration on Monday said basic facilities at relief camps set up for the affected people were being constantly inspected.

"Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people," District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said. Khurana said immediate inspection will be conducted by the administration if a need arises.

According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far.

A total of 68 families have been 'temporarily' displaced, officials said. "Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn have been banned for operation and accommodation, until further orders," the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

In the Joshimath city area, 229 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with the capacity estimated at 1271. The administration has also ordered an immediate evacuation of residents from areas prone to excessive landslides and deemed unsafe, after considering the risk to life and property, under sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

"The work of identifying the places affected by landslides is in progress and the vulnerable families are being temporarily shifted to safer places," the official said. The ongoing construction work under the NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project has been stopped with immediate effect, till further orders.

Ho Hare Helang bypass construction work by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been banned with immediate effect, till further orders. "A ban has also been imposed on construction works being undertaken by the Joshimath Municipality, till further orders," it stated. The district administration on Sunday distributed necessary assistance funds for essential household items to the affected families. While the cause of the apparent subsidence in the holy town is unclear, an Emeritus scientist at the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), DM Banerjee, blamed the prevailing situation on the construction of roads and tunnels for a nearby hydroelectric project. "Joshimath is a part of the lesser Himalayas, the rocks are from the Precambrian era and the territory is of seismic zone 4. Apart from this, people should not have made houses on this land, especially not big ones with 3-4 storeys," Banerjee told ANI on Sunday. —ANI