Jilted lover arrested for shooting at woman in Delhi

New Delhi: A 24-year-old jilted lover was arrested from east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar for allegedly firing at a woman who was avoiding him, police said on Friday.





"The accused, Deepak Bhati, a resident of Loni in UP's Ghaziabad, was in love with the victim but she avoided him and maintained distance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.





Bhati on Thursday shot the 21-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and fled away from the spot, police said.





The victim received two gunshot injuries and underwent treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital, a senior police officer said.





During the investigation, police traced Bhati's location near Rajpuri Colony in Loni. He then fled on his bike and police started chasing him. His location was frequently changing in Shahadra, Krishna Nagar, Bholanath Nagar and Dilshad Garden. Later, he was nabbed from Vishwas Nagar, the DCP said.





During interrogation, Bhati, who works at a paper factory, disclosed that he was in a one-sided love affair with the victim but she was avoiding him, the DCP said.





He was not happy with it and got angry, due to which he shot her. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime, police said. —PTI