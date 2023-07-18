Jharkhand: ATS Deputy SP, Sub-Inspector injured in encounter with criminals

Ranchi: An ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a Sub-Inspector (SI) were injured in an encounter with criminals in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district late on Monday night.

Both have been brought to Medica Hospital in Ranchi for treatment.

It was said that the police and ATS team had gone to Terpa village to raid against associates of the jailed criminal Aman Sahu.

The police were conducting a search operation, during which two criminals suddenly started firing. ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar received a bullet wound in the stomach while Sonu Sau, the SI of Patratu police station, was shot in the thigh.

They have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The criminals who fired the shots managed to escape on a bike.

—IANS