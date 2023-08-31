J&K: Woman, her 2 daughters charred to death in Ramban fire

Jammu: A woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death in a fire incident late on Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.



Police said that a woman identified as Najma Begum, and her two minor daughters Iqra and Asma died on the spot in a devastating fire incident in Bingara village of Ramban district while her husband Ibrahim and one Mirja Begum were injured.



“The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Five huts were destroyed in this fire incident,” they added.



Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. “Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Bingara Village, Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance,” the Lt Governor said in a post on microblogging site X.

—IANS