J&K Police: 172 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022

Srinagar (The Hawk): On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, had been killed in 93 encounters with security forces in Kashmir so far this year.

According to Vijay Kumar, ADGP (Kashmir), "108 militants were killed from the LeT/TRF group this year, followed by 35 from JeM, 22 from HM, four from Al-Badr, and three from AGuH. Hundred new recruits were reported into terrorist ranks in 2022, representing a reduction of 37% over the previous year. 74 of them joined the LeT. Of these recent recruits, 65 were killed in confrontations, 17 were detained, and 18 are still in the field. "In addition, massive numbers of weaponry, 360 were recovered during engagements and modules' breaking which comprise 121 AK series rifles, 8 M4 carbines, and 231 handguns. Out of the freshly recruited militants, 65 were slain within the first month of joining militant ranks. Major terror occurrences in 2022 were prevented by prompt IED, sticky bomb, and grenade seizures, according to the ADGP.

(Inputs from Agencies)