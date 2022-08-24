J&K Police searches underway at residences of three advocates

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of three senior advocates in Srinagar in connection with a murder case investigation.

Vijay Kumar, Additional DGP (Kashmir) told media that searches were underway at the residences of senior advocate Mian Qayoom, advocate Manzoor Dar and advocate Muzaffar Muhammad.

"Srinagar police is conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further investigation of murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of PS Lal Bazar," the ADGP said.

Advocate Babar Qadri was killed by gunmen, who barged into his residence in Srinagar on September 24, 2020 in the jurisdiction of Lal Bazar police station of Srinagar district.

Further details were awaited.

—IANS