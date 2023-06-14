J&K Police file case against departmental store for selling substandard baby milk

Srinagar: Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, police filed a case against a local department store on Wednesday for selling substandard baby milk.

In a tweet, the Srinagar police said, "Case registered against 7/11 department store, Sanatnagar for selling sub standard/adulterated milk for baby leading to deterioration of the health of baby."

"FIR no 48/23 under sections 273, 274, 275, 276, 420 of IPC registered in Sadar PS & investigation has started."

A parent said that their baby got sick after drinking the milk they bought from the 9/11 departmental store. Following the complaint, police registered a criminal case and started an investigation.—Inputs from Agencies