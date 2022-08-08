Jamshedpur couple killed, 15-year-old daughter missing

Jamshedpur: A couple was found dead at their home in Jamshedpur on Monday morning with their 15-year-old daughter missing, police said.





The bodies of Bhupendra Mandal (39) and Sabita Devi (35) were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Manifit in Telco police station area, they said.





Neighbours first spotted the body after noticing that the main gate of theit house was open, triggering tension in the industrial town in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.





Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar said the couple's daughter was missing and a search was on to find her.





Following the preliminary investigation, it seemed that the couple was murdered, he said.





Family feud was suspected to be the cause behind the killing, he said.





The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Shankar said, refusing to share other details citing the ongoing investigation.—PTI